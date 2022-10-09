Some showers for Monday

Cold front will bring rain early
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 37-44. Wind: NW 4-8.

Monday: Morning showers give way to afternoon sun. 0-.1″. High: 56-62. Wind: W 5-9.

Have your umbrella handy!
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38-45. Wind: W 3-6.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 66. Low: 52.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. High: 63. Low: 39.

Friday: AM showers. Cooler. High: 54. Low: 35.

Saturday: Partial sun. High: 56. Low: 37.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 60. Low: 43.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will move in tonight as a weak front will pass across the region. Some isolated showers can’t be ruled out as we head into Monday. Lows will fall into the upper-30s and low-40s.

Isolated rain showers will continue throughout the morning hours on Monday. Temperatures will be right around average, with most spots seeing highs nearing 60. Sunny skies for Tuesday, with highs in the upper-60s.

A cold front will approach from the west, setting off rain showers Wednesday through Friday.

Cooler air moves in for the weekend, with more rain for Sunday.

