Who let the dogs read? Broome County Public Libary brings dogs back for kids

Binghamton (WBNG) -- On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Broome County Public library brought in dogs to allow kids to enjoy the company of canine companions as they read.

The children were able to read out loud to a dog to build their confidence in reading. Some kids would just show the dogs pictures and makeup stories, while others would read to themselves while sitting with a dog.

Therapy Dog For The 607 Coordinator Brenda Sylvester said the event has been going on for 20 years, but this is the first time back since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“This is a great program for kids to come and meet dogs, and not be scared that they’re going to snap at them or bite at them,” Sylvester said. “All these dogs are tested, they all get along. It’s a great program for them.”

All dogs in attendance were certified therapy dogs.

Sylvester said a therapy dog needs to be well-tempered, get along with kids and other dogs, and have other obedient traits.

