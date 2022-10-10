4-H UNITY educates youth about STEAM

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Families gathered at West Endicott Park Monday to participate in 4-H UNITY’s “STEAMs Ahead” event.

Local youth were able to learn valuable skills involving STEAM -- focusing on science, technology, engineering, environment, agriculture, art and math.

Teen Leader of the program, Cailee Andreorio, said it is important to educate young people about STEAM to help prepare them for both academic and career success.

“It used to be just about STEM and focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Now it has added arts and agriculture, which are key parts of every day life,” she said. “Every single job and every single thing that a person does really stems back to STEAM. It’s very important that kids are aware of it, that adults are aware of it, that the community comes together to recognize it and works toward it together.”

4-H UNITY collaborated with other local organizations to help provide families with a variety of activities that promote and utilize STEAM skills. Some of the activities included arts and crafts, puzzles, games and robotics.

Free goodies, prizes and information for young adults on how to build a resume were also available.

More information on STEAM or the different programs 4-H UNITY offers can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.