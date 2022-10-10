Candor wraps up 22nd annual Fall Festival

(WBNG) -- On Sunday, Oct. 9 Candor held the final day for its Fall Fest.

Each day the festival showcased different presentations, activities, vendors and more.

Side Hill Acres Helper, Corrine Kellogg, said the whole town gets involved in this event.

“It’s good for families and for everyone to get out and see the town of Candor,” said Kellogg. “There’s a whole town event that goes on, there’s a lot of vendors and a lot of good town morale.”

Side Hill Acres hosted multiple vendors along with providing goat tours and family fun.

The Iron Kettle Farm also took part in the festivities. It operated as usual with its spooktacular pumpkin display, fall produce and hayrides.

Iron Kettle Farm Owner and partner Jennifer Jennison said it has been a tradition for families to go to Candor over the years and to enjoy the farm.

“It’s what we like about it. It’s tradition,” Jennison said. “So many people have come here when they were kids or brought their kids here, and we just want to keep that family tradition alive. It brings generations together.”

The Iron Kettle Farm will be open for the remainder of October, and you can find more information on the farm here.

You can also contact the Side Hill Acres Goat Farm if you would like to schedule one of their goat tours. You can find more information on their website.

