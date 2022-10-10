Cold night with frost coming

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly with frost and valley fog. Low: 32-39

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 61-68

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 41-47

Forecast Discussion:

An area of high pressure is trying to build into the area and as a result clouds will be less plentiful than starlight tonight. The only exception will be in the valleys where fog will form. Lows tonight will be in the 30s with frost expected.

WIDESPREAD 30S
WIDESPREAD 30S(WBNG)

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking good with mild weather.

A moisture-laden cold front slides through Thursday. This will bring rain, possibly steady to heavy at times, and perhaps even a gusty squall line Thursday afternoon. Please monitor the forecast. We do not anticipate any hyrdological issues, but with strong winds aloft, storms, or even heavy downpours, could bring those gusty winds to the surface.

Friday through Sunday will be relatively quiet with seasonable highs in the 50s to near 60.

