Grab the umbrella
Showers to start the work week
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph
We have a front draped over us. We’ll have clouds and showers in the forecast. It won’t rain
all day, and accumulations will be light. As the front weakens, we’ll have mostly clear to partly
cloudy skies tonight.
High pressure gives us very nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds
will increase Wednesday and as a stronger cold front approaches, we could have some showers late
Wednesday night.
There will be a better chance of rain, even some thunderstorms, Thursday into Friday as the cold
front comes through.
Saturday will be cool, but nice with mostly sunny skies. Another front will give us showers Sunday.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.