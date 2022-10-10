Grab the umbrella

Showers to start the work week
WBNG
WBNG(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

We have a front draped over us. We’ll have clouds and showers in the forecast. It won’t rain

all day, and accumulations will be light. As the front weakens, we’ll have mostly clear to partly

cloudy skies tonight.

High pressure gives us very nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds

will increase Wednesday and as a stronger cold front approaches, we could have some showers late

Wednesday night.

There will be a better chance of rain, even some thunderstorms, Thursday into Friday as the cold

front comes through.

Saturday will be cool, but nice with mostly sunny skies. Another front will give us showers Sunday.

