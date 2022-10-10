Lawyers on Call: What is considered a personal injury and what is not

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Q: We are here talking to Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law about a few insider tips concerning personal injury law. Today, we are going to talk about what is considered a personal injury and what is not. It’s not as cut and dried as most people think it is, right Tom?

A: Indeed, it is not quite as simple as falling down in a store, or burning yourself with some coffee and getting a huge pay day as a result. If you’re going to want compensation for your injuries, you’re going to need to be able to prove the other party was negligent in some way.

Q: So, if you trip over your own two feet walking into a grocery store, you can’t sue?

A: Absolutely not. Let’s talk a moment about duty. When you go into any establishment, the owner of that establishment has a legal obligation, or duty, to ensure that you are safe while you are there. If they fail at that duty, and leave trash laying about on the floor, for example, and that causes someone to hurt themselves, that means the proprietor of that establishment was negligent and you could get compensated for that.

Q: What should you do if you think you may have a case?

A: If you have hurt yourself, and you think it was because of someone else’s negligence you need to do three things right away: Gather evidence at the scene, see a doctor, and call an attorney -- especially before you sign anything with the establishment or their insurance company.

Q: Why are those things so important?

A: If you want to get compensation for an injury, it is essential that you have the right kind of proof. Using our grocery store example, if you fall in the store, you are likely not going to be thinking about compensation right away. However, that’s why we have these talks. It is vital that you gather as much evidence as possible right away -- so take out that phone and take as many pictures as you can of the scene. And if anyone else was around when it happened get their information as well as they can be your witness.

Q: Gathering evidence is very important, right?

A: Insurance companies like to act as though they have your best interests at heart. However, when the rubber hits the road, insurance companies are in the business of making money -- their bottom line is much more important to them than you are. The best way to make sure you are compensated for your injuries is to gather all that evidence and don’t wait too long to place a call to an attorney. The sooner we can get to work for you after the accident the better.

Q: Why is time an issue?

A: There are a couple reasons why you want to make that call as soon as possible. First of all there are all sorts of deadlines that can be fatal to your case if they are missed. In addition to that, though, the longer you wait, the more difficult it is to investigate the incident. Your attorney may want their own investigator to examine the evidence, including viewing the accident scene and speaking to any witnesses. If you wait too long, it’s likely people will forget exactly what they saw.

Q: Why do you tell people not to sign anything?

A: As i mentioned, insurance companies are looking out for their bottom line. If you have been injured due to someone else’s negligence, the insurance company knows it is on the hook. It is their job to get you to settle for the lowest possible amount. Unfortunately, some insurance companies will even encourage people not to contact an attorney, they tell them it will just cost them time and money. And while I agree it will take some time, most personal injury attorneys don’t charge you a dime until they win your case.

Q: So, what if someone is hurt and they aren’t sure if the other party was liable or not?

A: If you have been injured, and you aren’t sure if you are a good candidate for a personal injury case, you are going to want to call an attorney right away. Consultations are always free. You certainly don’t want to listen to your insurance company or even a close friend -- a lawyer is the only person who can tell you if you have a case or not.

