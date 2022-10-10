New York State Attorney General appeals judge’s order that struck down parts of new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she will take action to maintain concealed carry gun laws and protect New York residents.

The announcement comes days after a federal judge halted parts of the state’s new gun law, that were made in response to summertime mass shootings. The law named several places to be gun-free zones; namely Time Square and subways, and allowed authorities to examine a potential gun buyer’s social media for red flags. These parts of the law were ruled unconstitutional.

“Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” James said in a news release. “This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

You can read James’ motion here.

If the court approves the stay, the law, which began Sept. 1, will remain in effect.

