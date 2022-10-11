Binghamton Black Bears hold media day as they prep for new season

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears held their media day as the prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Binghamton is coming off a season where they made the playoffs. They lost to Danbury in the quarterfinals two games to one. This year, they’re hoping to go even further.

“My goal and the player’s goal, and it’ll continue to be our goal through wins and losses through adversity and good times, is to bring that cup back here. And put a ring on our finger. That’s our goal,” said new head coach Gary Gill.

“It helps with having returners. Having veterans that played and seen the playoffs and seen everything that goes into winning a ring and how tough it really is. So it’s going to really help having them come back and having the new talent here,” said forward Geno Deangelo.

The Black Bears get their season started this Friday against the Elmira Mammoth this Friday at 7 p.m. at Visions Arena.

