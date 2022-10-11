Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fentanyl overdose at jail

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fentanyl overdose that occurred at the jail on Oct. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 34-year-old inmate did not respond to calls to come out of his cell. A correctional officer found him lying on the floor of the cell not breathing and without a pulse.

The CO called for additional officers and nursing staff for assistance. They were able to give the inmate CPR, provided oxygen and administered multiple doses of Narcan to the inmate. He then regained his breath and consciousness.

The inmate was then taken to Wilson Regional Medical Center for further medical attention.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed the inmate suffered a fentanyl overdose. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

