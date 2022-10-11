Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase leads to arrests in Cortland County
63rd annual Columbus Day in Binghamton
New York State Attorney General appeals judge’s order that struck down parts of new gun law
Inmate advocacy group files motion against Broome County Sheriff for criminal contempt
1st & 12 with Walton's Ransom Dutcher
1st & 12: Ransom Dutcher

Latest News

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Fall is a great time to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses
The DART spacecraft smashed into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge