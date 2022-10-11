It’s going to be a great day!
Above average temperatures
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 (60-70) Wind SW 5-10 mph
High pressure gives us very nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds
will increase Wednesday and as a stronger cold front approaches, we could have some showers late
Wednesday night.
There will be a better chance of rain, even some thunderstorms, Thursday into Friday as the cold
front comes through.
Saturday will be cool, but nice with mostly sunny skies. Another front will give us showers Sunday
and into Monday.
