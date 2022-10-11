It’s going to be a great day!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 (60-70) Wind SW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure gives us very nice weather Tuesday into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds

will increase Wednesday and as a stronger cold front approaches, we could have some showers late

Wednesday night.

There will be a better chance of rain, even some thunderstorms, Thursday into Friday as the cold

front comes through.

Saturday will be cool, but nice with mostly sunny skies. Another front will give us showers Sunday

and into Monday.

