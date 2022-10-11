One week left to sign up for Broome County Riverbank Cleanup

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome County Riverbank Cleanup is coming back Saturday, Oct. 22. The annual event runs from 9 a.m. until noon. Once again, the Broome County Environmental Management Council (EMC) and the Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition are asking residents to help keep Broome County beautiful.

“We really want people to go out into different places and different parts of Broome County that they’ve never been to and really be a part of the cleanup,” said Planner Gillian Sloan with Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development.

Sloan talked about the expected turnout as of Oct. 10. “On our form, there’s a little check mark to say if your group has done it before. Most of the groups we have now have actually done the riverbank cleanup before, which is incredible,” she said. “We have student groups, we have county departments, churches, key clubs, the rotary from Endwell and Vestal, and the historic society from Nanticoke Creek is coming.”

Sandy Beach Park is one of more than 20 sites to be a part of the cleanup effort. However, other sites can be considered on the participation form. “Under your top three site locations, we have a part that you can just put a location on there if you know of,” said Sloan.

This time around, organizers are widening the cleanup scope. “Because, you know, solid waste is everywhere. If it rains or floods, it’s going to go right into the riverbanks,” said Sloan. “So we thought this year to make it bigger and better we’ll go past the riverbanks.”

Cleaning supplies will be provided and groups and individuals are encouraged to be a part of the effort. “We ask people to put their top three site locations,” said Sloan. “An individual person can just do that and say what sites they would like or they can say I don’t care. Just put me with whomever.”

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 17, which is also the date for the mandatory stream captain’s meeting for the leader in a group.

For more information and to sign up, head to this website.

