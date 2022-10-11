Police chase leads to arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- According to a release by The New York State Police Newsroom, on Oct. 7, 2022, New York State Police arrested two people after two incidents in Cortland County.

At approximately 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 traveling northbound.

The trooper observed a vehicle speeding near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle originally stopped but then sped off.

The trooper also learned that the vehicle that was failing to comply was also stolen. The operator fled through several roads in the city of Cortland then intentionally exited the roadway into a field and struck a tree near McDonald Road in the town of Homer.

Three occupants fled on foot into a wooded area. All three were taken into custody shortly after noon.

A female was located in a cornfield near Pine Hill Trailer Park by a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy. Two males were located running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park by a trooper and a member of the City of Cortland Police Department.

Prior to taking the occupants of the first vehicle into custody and while troopers and other members of law enforcement were scouring the area, another person in a stolen vehicle came to the area to pick up the three individuals who had fled.

That vehicle was spotted by a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy who attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle failed to comply. That vehicle was ultimately stopped on Interstate 81 near exit 13 in Tully in Onondaga County and the driver was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.

The driver of the first vehicle, Ejarias J. Burgin, age 20 of Camillus, NY was charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Two occupants, a male and female both age 18 were not charged.

The driver of the second vehicle, Zaquest A. Robinson-Cummings, age 20 of Syracuse, NY was charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree.

Burgin and Robinson-Cummings were both transported to Cortland County Central Arraignment and Processing.

