Thursday brings a risk of storms

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 41-49

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. High: 64-69

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Chance of showers. Low: 51-57

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds. Lows stay in the 40s. Wednesday looks like another nice day are with mild weather and some sunny periods.

A moisture-laden cold front slides through Thursday. This will bring rain, possibly steady to heavy at times, and perhaps even a gusty squall line Thursday afternoon. Please monitor the forecast. We do not anticipate any hyrdological issues, but with strong winds aloft, storms, or even heavy downpours, could bring those gusty winds to the surface and a severe storm could develop.

MONITORING THURSDAY STORM CHANCES (WBNG)

Friday through Sunday will be relatively quiet with seasonable highs in the 50s to near 60. There is some small indication of perhaps a few showers overnight Saturday and very early Sunday, but the chance of rain right now is only around 20% until we get a better handle on the chances and feature that may drive them. By next Tuesday, it looks chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is also a chance of some rain or even wet snow showers over the higher terrain.

