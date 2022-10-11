Top Five Plays of the Week (10-10-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Delhi running back Ryan Wilson breaks off a long TD run with the help of a block by Luke Sanford during their team’s win over Deposit-Hancock

#4 - Windsor quarterback Ashton Werner completes a touchdown pass to Kohen Werner off the defender’s hand in their squad’s victory over Johnson City

#3 - Union-Endicott girls’ soccer goalie Lamia Kosick makes a diving save during her team’s loss to Maine-Endwell

#2 - Unatego/Franklin quarterback Logan Utter breaks off a long touchdown run during his team’s loss to Greene

#1 - Chenango Valley running back Landon White completes a touchdown pass to Brandon Hirst on a trick play during their team’s loss to Chenango Forks

