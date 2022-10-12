Auchinachie Cares donates $1,000 to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Rural Ministry was presented with a $1,000 check Tuesday to benefit local families.

Executive Director of the ministry, Sister Mary O’Brien, said the money will help fund the organization’s food pantry. This comes just in time for the holidays -- when the ministry will be providing food to help people in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The check was donated by local charity and giving program “Auchinachie Cares.”

“When we purchase food for the holidays, those costs are much greatly increased,” said O’Brien. “So, we’re absolutely thrilled to have this gift from Auchinachie.”

Auchinachie Services launched its cares program in 2016. The program selects one local non-profit to donate to each month.

“The economy is not what it used to be, prices of everything are going up and it’s getting harder for everyone to make ends meet,” said Office Manager Luke Macaulay. “The general manager and I thought this would be a good way to help give back to the community.”

People interested in nominating an organization to be considered for the program can contact the Auchinachie Services Facebook page.

