Binghamton Black Bears celebrate season opener with flag raising ceremony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears are gearing up for their first home game of the season this weekend!

A flag raising ceremony was held at City Hall Wednesday to celebrate the team’s season opener.

mayor Jared Kraham was joined by Black Bears Owner Andreas Johansson and players on the team.

Kraham said Binghamton is a true hockey city, and he is excited to welcome back the community to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

“I want to talk a minute about what this team means to the city and our community. Every time the team plays, thousands of people come to Downtown Binghamton, buy tickets, support our public arena, and support all of the small businesses that call Downtown Binghamton home,” he said.

Johansson said the team had a long off season to prepare for what’s to come.

“This year our ambition and frankly our expectation is to compete for the championship. We made a couple of changes and went from a really good roster to an even better team,” said Johansson. “I think this year our schedule is phenomenal -- obviously playing without any kind of restrictions due to COVID or anything else.”

The Black Bears will kick off their season against the Elmira Mammoth on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

