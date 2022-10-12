Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced Wednesday that the city will host an open house Saturday and Sunday at 92 Park Ave.

The building where the open house will take place is “historic” and was recently rehabilitated and put for sale by the city, including new siding, windows, high-efficiency furnaces and water heaters, exterior stairs and a concrete outdoor seating area. It was acquired from Broome County ahead of a tax foreclosure auction and used Cities RISE grant funding from the New York State Office of the Attorney General to rehabilitate the property.

The open house for potential buyers will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

“After years of neglect left 92 Park Ave. an eyesore at the center of a busy South Side Street, the historic mixed-use property is now ready for a new owner to make it a neighborhood anchor once again,” said Mayor Kraham in a news release. “Thanks to the City’s strategic use of grant funds to rehabilitate the building, the South Side will retain a piece of history with new potential for the area.”

The building, which includes a ground-floor commercial space and a one one-bedroom apartment on the second floor, was once a cobbler, bookstore and grocery store.

Rehabilition costs were $106,000, the city said. The sale price is listed as $110,000.

An application for the purchase of the building can be found here. Preference will be given to applicants who are veterans, Binghamton City School District employees, City of Binghamton employees, City of Binghamton first time-homebuyer certified and NYS AHC Statewide and Area Low-Moderate Income Qualified.

