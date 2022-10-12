Binghamton University students partner with Upper Susquehanna Coalition for tree planting ceremony

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Upper Susquehanna Coalition is educating Binghamton University students about the work they do to improve the environment -- inviting them to partake in a tree planting ceremony at Vestal Center Park Tuesday.

Over 20 students from the university’s Ecology of the Northeastern class participated in the project. The class allows students to use both the campus and community as a laboratory to study our local environment.

“It’s so essential to get your thought outside of the classroom and be put into your hands. There’s a lot of students who I don’t want to say appreciate the natural world, but don’t get to experience it like this,” said student Vincent Gatto.

Environmental Studies Instructor, Sara Velardi, said the trees planted will serve as a buffer to help with pollution control and improve the riparian habitat of the park.

“There’s total maximum daily loads of certain nutrients that are allowed in our water bodies, so this ultimately helps with achieving that goal as well,” she said.

The class also provides students with the opportunity to explore and learn about the different careers available in ecology.

“These sorts of experiences can inform students of professions and other types of jobs that exist in the ecology field,” said Velardi. “It opens up those opportunities and connections for professional development.”

