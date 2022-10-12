Broome County receives $311,000 for emergency, counterterrorism efforts

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Broome County received more than $311,000 for emergency preparedness and counterterrorism efforts.

The announcement was part of $246 million announced in federal funding for emergency preparedness and counterterrorism efforts across New York State. Hochul’s office said the funding will help communities across the state respond, prevent and recover from disasters. New York City received the largest allotment of money totaling more than $28,000,000.

“Public safety is my top priority that’s why I fought hard to secure federal funding for New York to help our state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies enhance their preparedness and counterterrorism efforts,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “We continue to face a myriad of threats such as cyberattacks, domestic extremism, and potential attacks on our election system, and the more than $246 million announced today will be critical to help law enforcement agencies across the state continue their emergency preparedness and anti-terrorism efforts.”

The funding is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the Fiscal Year 2022 Homeland Security Grant Program.

