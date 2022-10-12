Court decides to keep new New York gun law temporarily

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an appellate judge granted an interim administrative stay on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

This means that the law will stay intact. On Monday, a federal judge ruled parts of the law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, to be unconstitutional. James then filed an appeal over the decision.

“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” Attorney General James said. “My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”

Governor Hochul, who supported the appeal, spoke on the stay. She called gun safety one of her top priorities in office.

The full law remains in effect until a three-judge panel on the second circuit decides on the motion.

Also on Wednesday, James announced a gun buyback program in Binghamton.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.