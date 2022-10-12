Hochul announces $13.4M for abortion provider support

(Pexels)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $13.4 million has been awarded in the second round of the Abortion Provided Support Fund.

Hochul’s office said the funding will be awarded to 37 providers to increase abortion service throughout New York State. This will cover 64 clinical sites to expand access to abortion services in New York.

The Weill Medical College of Cornell University is one of the awardees.

“New York State is committed to protecting reproductive rights, and as other states wage a war on abortion access we will continue to be a safe harbor,” Governor Hochul said. “To ensure access to reproductive health care, we must provide the resources and support providers need. I will not stand by and allow women to be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies.”

During the first round, the New York State Department of Health awarded $10 million to 13 programs, covering 63 sites that are currently funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program.

