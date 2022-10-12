It’s going to be a beautiful day!

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 66 (62-68) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

Another nice day today. Early sun will fade behind increasing clouds. As a cold front approaches,

we could have some showers late tonight.

There will be a better chance of rain, even some thunderstorms, Thursday as the cold

front comes through. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Saturday will be cool, but nice with mostly sunny skies. Another front will give us showers Sunday.

A low dipping in from Ontario will give us clouds and showers Monday. As the low moves out, colder air

will move in. We could have rain showers mixing with snow showers Tuesday.

