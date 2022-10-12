Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase leads to arrests in Cortland County
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fentanyl overdose at jail
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center sickens kids, staff
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Catch the moon and Mars together this week
12 News went to the one site, Sandy Beach Park, on Oct. 10.
One week left to sign up for Broome County Riverbank Cleanup

Latest News

Broome County receives $311,000 for emergency, counterterrorism efforts
Hochul announces $13.4M for abortion provider support
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
Little Free Library to honor Aliza Spencer at her former elementary school
Little Free Library to honor Aliza Spencer at her former elementary school
Highlights: Deposit-Hancock vs. Vestal (field hockey)