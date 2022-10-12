Little Free Library to honor Aliza Spencer at her former elementary school

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - During the evening of Oct. 11, community members came together at Calvin Coolidge Elementary to honor 12-year-old Aliza Spencer whose life ended too soon. In April of this year in Binghamton, Spencer was shot and killed and no arrests have been made.

“It has been hard for me,” said Ann Marie Bogart. “I try to be strong for my daughter because her and Aliza were really close friends from kindergarten on. I just think it’s a really sad thing for a community to experience.”

To honor Spencer, there was a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the elementary school to open a Little Free Library in her memory.

The idea of a Little Free Library goes back to before Spencer’s death. According to Bogart, during the summer of 2021, Spencer and her daughter thought of the idea during their Girl Scout days for a Bronze Award project.

The library is painted in her favorite shade of purple and it will be open 24/7. Now that the Little Free Library is open, community members are encouraged to take a book or leave a book.

“My hope is that when kids and families come to the Little Free Library, and when they open the doors and take out a book or give a book, I hope that they feel the joy that Aliza has brought to all of us and our lives,” said Bogart.

Attendees were asked to wear purple in memory, if possible. Community leaders, school employees, and members of the Spencer family were in attendance. At the end of the ceremony, the Spencer family cut the ribbon and was given a plaque in her honor.

