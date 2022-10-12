Local bagel shop sells pink bagels for “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- BC Bagels is selling limited-time pink bagels in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The specialty item will run until Oct. 23 with proceeds from the sale going to the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event.

BC Bagels Owner Christie Pinney told 12 News the theme is “eat pink bagels and save lives.”

“From our beginning, my husband came up with the idea to do pink bagels,” said Pinney. “We like to use our business when and where we can to support the community.”

For Pinney the cause is personal. She told 12 News there had been family members and friends who have had breast cancer.

“Luckily they have been okay, but there have been so many who have not,” she said.

On Oct. 21 the store will be donating proceeds from the sales of all their pink items sold that day; That includes strawberry cream Cheese, raspberry turnovers and more.

“We want the community to know that we’re here supporting go local causes,” Pinney told 12 News.

If you are concerned about the taste, there is no need to worry. Pinney said the bagel is just a plain one dyed pink.

