NY Attorney General to host gun buyback program in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office will host a gun buyback program with the Binghamton Police Department this Saturday.

Gun owners who wish to exchange their weapons for a prepaid gift card will be able to at St. Mary’s Recreation Center at 152-156 Hawley St. in Binghamton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone dropping off a firearm will receive a prepaid gift card once a weapon is received and secured by the police.

An assault rifle can be exchanged for $250, a handgun can be exchanged for $150, a rifle or shotgun can be exchanged for $75 and a non-working or antique gun can be exchanged for $25.

Additionally, Attorney General James’ office will pay up to $100 per ghost gun and up to $25 per homemade gun, 3D-printed gun or gun part. A ghost gun is a firearm that is not registered and is made up of parts purchased online. Ghost guns are notoriously difficult for law enforcement to track.

James’ office said any weapon will need to be taken to St. Mary’s in the trunk of a vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag. or box. Her office promised that there will be no questions asked about the guns that are turned in.

The move comes two days after James said her office will appeal a federal judge’s decision to strike down parts of New York’s new guns law that went into effect on Sept. 1. The law was a response to summertime shootings that killed many.

The judge ruled that some parts of the law that identified Times Square and subways as gun-free zones and allowed authorities to investigate the social media of would-be gun buyers as unconstitutional.

James said the appeal and gun buyback program are efforts to keep New Yorkers safe.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.