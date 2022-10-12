Severe storm threat Thursday

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Chance of a few showers toward morning. Low: 52-57

Thursday: Rain, possibly heavy. Gusty showers or a thunderstorm. Damaging wind gusts possible. A tornado, or tornado warning, cannot be ruled out. Localized flash flooding possible. Rainfall possible: 1-2″. There could be some locally higher and lower totals. Windy. Gusts 25-30mph. High: 58-63

Thursday Night: Heavy rain, damaging wind threat ends early. Turning colder. Low: 39-44

Forecast Discussion:

Breezy and cloudy conditions are expected tonight with lows in the 50s. A few showers may develop toward morning.

The long-awaited, moisture-laden cold front slides through Thursday afternoon and the weather will be very active as it does so. This will bring rain, steady to heavy at times, and, more importantly, a gusty squall line Thursday afternoon. With very strong winds, and winds changing direction with height very close to the ground, wind damage is possible as the squall line moves through. A tornado cannot be ruled out. This will not be like summer severe weather in terms of mugginess and heat. The severe threat is driven primarily by the strong winds in the atmosphere. There may not even be any thunder or lightning!

DAMAGING WIND THREAT (WBNG)

Friday through Sunday will be relatively quiet with seasonable highs in the 50s to near 60. There is some small indication of perhaps a few showers overnight Saturday and very early Sunday, but the chance of rain right now is only around 20% until we get a better handle on the chances and feature that may drive them.

By next Tuesday, it looks chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is also a chance of some rain or even wet snow showers over the higher terrain.

