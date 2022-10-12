Zibanejad scores twice as Rangers open season with 3-1 win over Tampa Bay

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) skates toward the puck during the second period...
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) skates toward the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(Julia Nikhinson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener.

Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from the Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 36 saves.

Zibanejad, who scored a short-handed goal early in the second period, gave the Rangers the 2-1 lead at 5:11 of the third with a slap shot from the left circle off a pass from Artemi Panarin.

