Avelo postpones flights to Fort Myers due to Hurricane Ian damages

MAINE (WBNG) -- If you planned on taking off to Fort Myers, Fla. from the Greater Binghamton Airport in November, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will postpone its Nov. 16 date to start flights from BGM to Fort Myers due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The airliner said flights to Orlando will begin on Nov. 16 as planned.

Avelo said affected travelers will be refunded or offered alternate accommodations in lieu of their flights to Fort Myers.

“We will continue to monitor the rebuilding effort in Southwest Florida and look forward to establishing a base at RSW in the future and adding back the previously announced routes,” said Communications Manager for Avelo Airlines Courtney Goff.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the United States on Sept. 28 as a powerful category-four hurricane. More than 100 people died as a result of the storm.

“Our hearts are with the people of Fort Myers in the aftermath of this devastating storm,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “When they rebuild their community, we hope to reestablish our direct flight to RSW.”

“Fort Myers and all areas impacted by Hurricane will build back better than before; when it does, BGM will have shown both Avelo and the flying public the need for additional routes,” said Broome County Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner. “Until then, we are excited for Avelo’s direct service to MCO to begin.”

Avelo announced trips to Florida from the Greater Binghamton Airport in August for $79 one way. Senator Chuck Schumer was part of the announcement.

The airliner said it would like to add more flights from Binghamton in the future.

