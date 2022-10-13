Celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month by taking the ‘I Accept You Pledge’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, also known as Down Syndrome Acceptance Month.

Down syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that can lead to some physical and mental differences.

“People with Down syndrome are just a group of people that aren’t highlighted enough,” said GiGi’s Playhouse Site Manager Katie Whaley. “We want to make sure we’re shouting the worth of our friends who have the extra chromosome.”

Whaley said it is important to know these differences do not limit individuals with down syndrome, and they are capable of achieving many things.

“I think a lot of people think people with Down syndrome are incapable of things other people are capable of, which is not the case,” she said. “A lot of our participants work, they volunteer, they have friendships, they have relationships -- they’re capable of anything they put their mind to.”

GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier is a nonprofit organization that uplifts people with Down syndrome -- offering a variety of activities like games, cooking classes, fitness classes, tutoring, and speech and literacy learning.

“Everything in here is fun. We got a lot of games like Uno, Spoons -- there’s a lot of stuff to do,” said GiGi’s Playhouse participant Nick Moran.

Another participant, Laweren Waples, said her favorite activity in the playhouse is learning how to cook tacos. GiGi’s participant Camden Bruce said he likes to do push-ups at the GiGiFIT classes.

During this month of awareness, participants at GiGi’s Playhouse encourage the community to push for more acceptance, kindness and understanding of Down syndrome.

“I like to be the same as everybody. I love everybody,” said GiGi’s participant Nicholas Beach.

Jessica Stoughton, who is also a participant, said people with Down syndrome are nice, kind, friendly and smart. Participant Matthew Richie said he welcomes anyone to come hang out at the playhouse and get involved.

The playhouse is always accepting volunteers. People interested in getting involved can find more information here.

The community can also join GiGi’s Playhouse in spreading the message of acceptance this month by taking the “I Accept You Pledge.” People can participate by drawing a ‘G’ in a heart on their hand and sharing it on their social media platforms.

People can also support individuals with Down syndrome by wearing the colors blue and yellow, which represent Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

