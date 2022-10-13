Eggo launches boozy eggnog for the holiday season

A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.
A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.(Kellogg Company)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s the holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed: an Eggo-inspired cream liqueur.

The holiday liqueur is a partnership between Kellogg Eggomade and craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company. The pair is giving parents a chance to enjoy one of their favorite items during their “evening me time.”

The “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream” is a rich, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Eggo nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Anyone who wants to buy some must be 21 years or older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Kmart
New business moving into old Kmart building in Endicott Plaza
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fentanyl overdose at jail
Vestal Town Hall
Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
Cheesesteak Boss is located at 1250 Upper Front St.
Cheesesteak Boss comes to Northgate Plaza

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
NY attorney general asks for court oversight of Trump Org.