Guthrie partners with Dandy mini marts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) - One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. It’s estimated that 287,000 new cases of invasive of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year alone, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

At Guthrie’s Robert Packer hospital in Sayre, they’re partnering with Dandy mini markets to ease the burden of women receiving treatment.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Kmart
New business moving into old Kmart building in Endicott Plaza
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fentanyl overdose at jail
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
Police chase leads to arrests in Cortland County
Vestal Town Hall
Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project

Latest News

Vestal Marching Band to participate in 'Golden Circle of Bands'
Vestal Marching Band to participate in ‘Golden Circle of Bands’
Tri-Cities Opera presents ‘Madness and the Medium’
Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Trinity O’Connor Foundation
Southern Tier Days: Trinity O'Connor Foundation
Southern Tier Days: Trinity O'Connor Foundation