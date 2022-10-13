Guthrie partners with Dandy mini marts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) - One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. It’s estimated that 287,000 new cases of invasive of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year alone, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

At Guthrie’s Robert Packer hospital in Sayre, they’re partnering with Dandy mini markets to ease the burden of women receiving treatment.

We met Crystal Theesfeld five days ago, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, where she was receiving her last chemotherapy infusion. It's patients like Theesfeld that the #DandyPinkCup campaign helps through their treatment journey. @GuthrieClinic #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/Voe16Xf6yh — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 12, 2022

