How Broome County is encouraging community members to support veterans

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As Veterans day approaches, Broome County is working to shine a light on veteran issues with Operation Green Light.

Community leaders gathered at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13 to speak on this year’s statewide effort; which they said encourages residents, businesses, and local government agencies to display green lights on their homes and buildings during the week of Veteran’s day.

“I think it’s important that we show that it’s not just in the actions that we do, the resources that we put into our community, sometimes it is important to be able to do things you know small and large to recognize the sacrifices that veterans have made in our community, so this is a great example of that campaign” said County Executive of Broome County, Jason Garnar.

Garnar said the free green light bulbs will be distributed throughout various locations throughout the county and will be available at the following locations during regular business hours:

Broome County Public Library

Broome County Office Building Security Desk

Broome West Senior Center

Deposit Senior Center

Eastern Broome Senior Center

Nothern Broome Senior Center

North Shore Towers Senior Center

Vestal Senior Center

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.