Jack Rollison - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

OWEGO, N.Y. (WBNG) - What’s the most important position in soccer?

Is it the forward who scores all the goals? Maybe the goalie who makes the impossible save?

For the Owego boys soccer team its senior center back Jack Rollison, the anchor of a defense that has allowed only 11 goals during their 14-0 regular season.

Having started on varsity since a freshman, Jack is used to being that last line of defense.

“It can be scary but it’s also fun. Because you know you’re the last guy so you have to be there. But it’s also fun because it’s just you so you have to do it. The pressure is all on you,” said Rollison.

It’s a high stakes position but it’s nothing Jack can’t handle.

“He’s as cool as ice in games he relishes those one vs. one battles. He never shies away from it. If he ever takes a knock or is limping for a second, you look away and then he’s back going into full sprint winning headers,” said Owego head coach Alessio De Michele.

Jack’s able to keep that composure because of the preparation he puts into his game.

“I look at film I look at their striker. I understand what I have to do to lock them up or guard them,” said Rollison.

That calmness rubs off on his teammates.

“He’s making sure the quality is high. If someone is lounging about he’s the guy I know that gets on top of them. Even if he’s not the loudest guy he leads by example but will also give someone a kick up the backside when they need it,” said De Michele.

But don’t mistake that coolness for complacency. As Owego heads into the most important part of their season, Jack is making sure his team stays sharp.

“I think it’s pretty positive. I think we could push it up a little more with the energy. Just keep it up. The beginning of the season we had energy but now it’s kind of dipping low. I think if we bring it back up we’ll be able to go really far,” said Rollison.

With the playoffs coming up, the Indians hope that their defensive anchor can keep them steady.

