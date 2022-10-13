New business moving into old Kmart building in Endicott Plaza

Endicott (WBNG) -- An electrical supply company is purchasing and moving into the former Kmart building in Endicott.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said ‘Green Mountain Electric Supply’ will use the structure to warehouse its local wholesale and retail operations.

Jackson said they plan on making a walkway for kids going to Jennie F Snapp Middle School to keep them safe from trucks going to this building.

She also said they plan on putting grass and trees to improve the appearance.

They will not be taking ownership until after January.

