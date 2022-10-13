Public invited to attend veterans’ return ceremony following Twin Tiers Honor Flight

(WBNG) -- 49 veterans from the Twin Tiers will fly to Washington D.C. through the Twin Tiers Honor Flight this weekend.

The Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that honors America’s veterans by taking them to the nation’s capital to see their war memorials, including the Vietnam Wall, Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World Wall II Memorial and Airforce memorial. They will also see the Arlington National Ceremony.

The public is asked to attend the welcome home ceremony at the conclusion of the Honor Flight at SUNY Broome Community College. The veterans are expected to arrive at the campus around 6 p.m. The public is asked to gather at 5:45 p.m.

“Clap and cheer as our veterans return home following their trip as a way to let them know how much our community appreciates their sacrifices. You’re welcome to wear patriotic-colored clothing, bring American flags to wave and make homemade signs if you’d like. Kids are strongly encouraged to attend,” said a spokesperson for Broome County in a news release.

12 News will fly with the veterans to Washington on Saturday and return with them Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.