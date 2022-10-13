Quieter weather arrives for Friday

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Chance of rain will taper after midnight. Low: 37-49

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 56-62

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 37-42

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue to move away through the overnight with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Some fog develops (WBNG)

Friday through Sunday will be relatively quiet with seasonable highs in the 50s to near 60. Saturday highs climb even higher; into the mid 60s.

There is still a small indication of perhaps a stray sprinkle later Saturday or Saturday night, but the chance of rain is less than 20%. Saturday will be windy. Sunday and Monday look dry for now with highs in the 50s. By next Tuesday, it looks chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is also a chance of some rain or even wet snow showers over the higher terrain.

