Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tensions were high on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Vestal Town Hall as dozens of members of the community came to voice their concerns against a proposal to upgrade and extend the sewer system along Bunn Hill road.

The project along bun hill road has been a topic of controvery in vestal over the past year.

The current Supreme Court case concerning the Bunn hill road project has not been decided, a project described as 161-unit housing project on a site south of the Binghamton University campus.

John Shaffer, Town Supervisor for the Town of Vestal spoke at the meeting on the benefits if having an upgraded sewage system.

“The project will definitely benefit those who use it. when we put the sewer in we would put a stop at every property line for future use if somebody wants it” said John Shaffer.

Not everyone was in favor of the motion, and members of the Vestal community are questioning the purpose of having meeting concerning Bunn Hill Road until the Supreme Court case concerning the Bunn Hill Road housing project has been decided.

“I was here Monday night at a meeting, and as we were leaving you announced this meeting and you said to me I think we are putting the cart before the horse. I’m wondering why we are having this hearing before the Supreme Courts decision has been made.” said Catherine Holly, a Vestal resident.

The Town Board responded to concerns from the community with “The Town of Vestal does not require anybody, and I wouldn’t allow this as long as I sit here, to participate in something you don’t have to.”

