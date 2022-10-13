Watching for severe weather

Today: Rain, possibly heavy at times. Damaging wind gusts possible. Isolated tornado or tornado warning cannot be ruled out. Localized flash flooding possible. Rainfall: 1″-2″. Windy. Gusts 35-40 mph. High: 58-65

Tonight: Heavy rain. Severe threat ends. Cooler. Low: 36-45.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Cooler. High: 57-63.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 37-43.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Overnight isolated showers. High: 65. Low: 46.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 58. Low: 38.

Monday: Cooler with scattered showers. High: 52. Low: 32.

Tuesday: Cold with rain and snow showers. High: 43. Low: 34.

Wednesday: Remaining cold. High: 41. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

Active weather is expected across the entire area today as a strong front moves through. Rain will be steady, and heavy at times, with a squall line arriving between 1:30-3:30. Winds will be very strong, and with winds changing direction, wind damage and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. This is not like a summer thunderstorm. There is little convection in the atmosphere, so this will be a wind-driven event. STAY WEATHER AWARE and download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 app for the latest updates.

Calmer conditions return Friday through Sunday, with partial sun and seasonable temperatures, with most seeing highs in the upper-50s to low-60s.

Much cooler air moves in for the start of next week, with the chance we could see the first flakes over the higher terrain. Highs by Tuesday will only be in the low-40s.

