You could pay even more for heating this winter: here’s why

FILE - Experts say whether you use gas, electricity, or propane, you could see an increase in...
FILE - Experts say whether you use gas, electricity, or propane, you could see an increase in your heating bill this winter.(wvir)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’re probably going to be spending more money to heat your home this winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting about a 6% increase in the number of days heating is needed.

According to the Energy Information Administration, nearly half of houses nationwide use natural gas for heat, and natural gas customers can expect an average cost of about $200 for the season.

About 40% of houses use electric heating, so electricity bills this winter could rise more than $100.

And Americans who use propane for heat will see a rise in prices of $80 this winter.

Experts say heating a home with oil, which includes less than 5% of homes nationwide, will be the most expensive. Costs are projected to jump $1,200.

Experts say if the winter turns out to be colder than expected, those costs for heating could rise even more.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase leads to arrests in Cortland County
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fentanyl overdose at jail
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center sickens kids, staff
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
GiGi's Playhouse of the Southern Tier
Celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month by taking the ‘I Accept You Pledge’
Down Syndrome Awareness
Down Syndrome Awareness
Vestal Town Hall
Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project
Bunn Hill Housing Project Meeting in Vestal
Bunn Hill Housing Project 101222