Binghamton Haunted History Trail: The Bundy Museum of History & Art

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- October is a month for ghosts and ghouls and museums across Binghamton are getting into the spirit; One of those museums is the Bundy Museum Of History & Art.

Throughout the month, the museum will host multiple Halloween-themed events. The museum’s Curator and Historian Thomas Bezek told 12 News that next week the museum will be hosting a ghost tour on Friday evening.

The house was built in 1892 for Harlow Bundy and his family. Harlow and his brother founded Bundy Manufacturing.

“After a series of buyouts and mergers their company went on to become International Business Machines, IBM,” Bezek said.

With the mansion having a long and rich history it is no surprise that rumors of spirits and ghosts have emerged throughout the years. Bezek told 12 News it is believed there are two main ones roaming the halls.

“The first one being Julia Bundy herself,” he said. “Despite the fact that Julia had passed away in Pasadena in the 1930s its thought that her spirit made its way back to Binghamton because this house meant so much to her in life” said Thomas Bezek.

The Bundy Museum provides more than just a significant part of Binghamton’s history, but is also a home for the arts.

“We also celebrate the local arts community in general,” said Bezek. “We have three galleries on campus, a community darkroom, and an independent radio station. We want to be a community bastion of the arts and culture in the area.”

Later this month the museum will also be having a Halloween celebration in the form of a music festival with a costume contest and multiple musicians.

