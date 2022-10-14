Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Kmart
New business moving into old Kmart building in Endicott Plaza
Vestal Town Hall
Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project
Cheesesteak Boss is located at 1250 Upper Front St.
Cheesesteak Boss comes to Northgate Plaza
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that...
Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage
Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly...
Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say