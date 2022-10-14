Friday is the last day for New Yorkers to register to vote

(WBNG) -- Oct. 14 is the last day New Yorkers can register to vote.

If you are not registered to vote, you may do so by using the Department of Motor Vehicles’ Electronic Voter Registration Application. You can also use this platform to update your information or change your part designation.

To register, you will need:

Your New York State DMV-issued driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID. It must be your most recently issued document, you need the ID number and document number.

The ZIP code currently on record with the DMV

The last four digits of your Social Security Number

To register, go to this link.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.