Great weekend ahead

Tonight: Mainly clear. Cold. Low: 36-42.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild and gusty. Gusts nearing 30 MPH. High: 62-69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 36-42.

Sunday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. High: 61. Low: 43.

Mild air and sunshine! (WBNG)

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler. High: 54. Low: 34.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 46. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 45. Low: 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49. Low: 34.

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 58. Low: 36.

Forecast Discussion:

A clear and quiet night, with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The weekend is looking very nice, with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. Both days will see plenty of sunshine, but Saturday will be windy, with gusts nearing 30 MPH.

Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves across the region. This will bring scattered showers throughout the day. Very chilly air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday with the first chance to see some snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations.

Drier conditions as we end the week, with slightly warmer temperatures by Friday.

