Great weekend ahead

Sunshine and mild air expected
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mainly clear. Cold. Low: 36-42.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild and gusty. Gusts nearing 30 MPH. High: 62-69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 36-42.

Sunday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. High: 61. Low: 43.

Mild air and sunshine!
Mild air and sunshine!(WBNG)

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler. High: 54. Low: 34.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 46. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 45. Low: 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49. Low: 34.

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 58. Low: 36.

Forecast Discussion:

A clear and quiet night, with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The weekend is looking very nice, with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. Both days will see plenty of sunshine, but Saturday will be windy, with gusts nearing 30 MPH.

Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves across the region. This will bring scattered showers throughout the day. Very chilly air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday with the first chance to see some snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations.

Drier conditions as we end the week, with slightly warmer temperatures by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Kmart
New business moving into old Kmart building in Endicott Plaza
Vestal Town Hall
Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project
Cheesesteak Boss is located at 1250 Upper Front St.
Cheesesteak Boss comes to Northgate Plaza
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

Latest News

wbng
A return of sunshine
Some fog develops
Quieter weather arrives for Friday
Strong storms possible this afternoon
Watching for severe weather
DAMAGING WIND THREAT
Severe storm threat Thursday