Man charged for sex crimes against 14-year-old boy over the summer

(Chemung County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Kenneth P. Mannion, 62, of Elmira Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Mannion has been charged with the criminal sexual act in the second degree, a class D felony.

Authorities reported that the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint that said Mannion is accused of committing sexual acts against a 14-year-old boy. The acts occurred multiple times throughout the summer at Mannion’s residence and continued until the time the report was filed on Oct. 10, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges are pending.

Mannion was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and was remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash or a $150,000 property bond. He is scheduled in court for a later date.

