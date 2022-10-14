Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000

OWEGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects involved with scamming a gas station clerk in Owego.

State Police said the two scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway be engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Vias cards. Police said the two stole $3,693 from the store. The theft occurred on Oct. 5 around 1:20 a.m.

Police believe the two conducted a similar scam in Johnson City on the same day. The two might be using a white Ford sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 607-561-7400 and refer to case 110848332.

