Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects involved with scamming a gas station clerk in Owego.
State Police said the two scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway be engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Vias cards. Police said the two stole $3,693 from the store. The theft occurred on Oct. 5 around 1:20 a.m.
Police believe the two conducted a similar scam in Johnson City on the same day. The two might be using a white Ford sedan, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 607-561-7400 and refer to case 110848332.
