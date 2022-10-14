Rangers offense stays hot in 7-3 road win over Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota. That spoiled the Wild’s season opener.

Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Filip Chytil scored in the second period. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by Matt Boldy.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 33 saves. Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury matched his career high with seven goals allowed.

