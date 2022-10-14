Rangers offense stays hot in 7-3 road win over Minnesota

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first...
New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota. That spoiled the Wild’s season opener.

Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Filip Chytil scored in the second period. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by Matt Boldy.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 33 saves. Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury matched his career high with seven goals allowed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

