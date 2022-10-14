A return of sunshine

Turning colder next week!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Early clouds and showers. Becoming mostly sunny. 0-T” 20% High 58 (54-50) Wind SW 3-8 mph

After some early clouds, we’ll have increasing sunshine today. Temperatures will be seasonable.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight.

A cold front will give us a couple showers Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night. There

could be some frost.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday.

A low moving across Ontario will give us clouds and showers Monday. As the low moves out, colder air

will move in. We could have rain showers mixing with snow showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

